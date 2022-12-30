Southwest Airlines promises fewer cancellations of flights

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Southwest Airlines passenger jets sit idle on the tarmac Thursday at the Santa Barbara Airport. Southwest promised to resume its normal schedule of flights by today.

After more canceled flights and a warning from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Southwest Airlines promised to resume its normal schedule by today.

Another 2,451 flights were canceled by noon Thursday across the nation.

Earlier this week, a Santa Barbara Airport representative declined to comment to the News-Press specifically about Southwest Airlines. But when the News-Press stopped by the airport on Thursday, four Southwest flight cancellations were listed on a schedule of departures.

On Thursday, Southwest said it hopes for minimal disruptions during New Year’s weekend.

The current real-time schedule of departures are shown Thursday at the Santa Barbara Airport. Four cancellations are shown for Southwest Airlines.

The schedule of arrivals shows a canceled Southwest flight from Las Vegas, but Southwest flights from Sacramento and Oakland were scheduled to land on time.

“We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made to realign crew, their schedules and our fleet,” Southwest said in its statement. “We know even our deepest apologies — to our customers, to our employees and to all affected through this disruption — only go so far.”

Southwest customers can submit refund and reimbursement requests for meals, hotel and alternate transportation at southwest.com/traveldisruption.

“In light of the travel disruptions, we understand that many customers may wish to rebook,” Southwest said at that website. “All customers traveling through January 2, 2023 are able to rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 30 days of your original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying additional charges; please know available inventory is limited during the holidays.”

Southwest also said on the website, “While we have recently experienced operational disruptions, we expect to resume a full schedule of flights with minimal disruptions on your day of travel.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote a letter to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan and warned officials would take action against Southwest if Southwest fails to reimburse passengers for the costs of alternative transportation. Mr. Buttigieg also said Southwest would be expected to take care of meals, hotels, refunds and reuniting people with their baggage.

