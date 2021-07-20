‘Space Jam’ beats ‘Black Widow’

COURTESY METRO THEATRES

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” topped last weekend’s box office.

Bugs Bunny and his friends remain a hit after all these decades — with some help from current NBA star LeBron James.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which teams up Mr. James with the Looney Tunes characters, topped the box office last weekend.

The movie earned $31.7 million at the box office, and “Black Widow” fell to second place at $26.2 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Space Jam” did better than expected, and “Black Widow” fell short of expectations. The latter experienced a 67 percent decline, the worst among the Marvel movies released by Disney.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Space Jam” had the biggest opening during the pandemic for a family-friendly film.

The first “Space Jam,” which teamed up Michael Jordan with the Looney Tunes, was released in theaters in 1996.

— Dave Mason