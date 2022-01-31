SpaceX delays launch due to cruise liner in hazard area

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket bearing an Italian SkyMed earth observation satellite was delayed for a fourth time Sunday, despite weather conditions at Cape Canaveral being favorable for a launch.

According to a tweet from SpaceX, the launch was delayed by a ship in the operation’s hazard area. The company said their team is currently hoping to complete the launch today at 3:11 p.m.

With just under one minute left on the countdown, the launch director called a hold, due to a ship in the hazard area as a cruise liner made its way toward the no-go zone, which the coast guard was unable to clear out in time for the launch Sunday.

“The vehicle is still healthy; the payload is healthy. Everything was looking good for an on-time liftoff today, aside from the range,” said Jessie Anderson, SpaceX production manager, during a webcast of the launch attempt, according to a report by Space.com.

“The Cosmo-SkyMed Second Generation program is a collaboration among the Italian Space Agency, the Italian Ministry of Defense and the Italian Ministry of Education, Universities and Scientific Research. The network consists of two satellites, which study our planet using synthetic aperture radar (SAR),” reported Mike Wall, Senior Space Writer for Space.com.

A livestream of the rescheduled launch is set to begin at 2:56 p.m. today. Weather conditions look good for today’s launch. The launch will be livestreamed at www.spacex.com. The Falcon 9 will launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com