SpaceX Falcon 9 launch is successful

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday, carrying 52 Starlink satellites to orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base. This was the fourteenth launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first stage booster.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing satellite Internet access coverage to over 54 countries. SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019.

The launch and rocket landing was successful and the satellites were deployed about 17.5 minutes after launch as planned, according to SpaceX.

SpaceX has now launched more than 4,500 Starlink satellites, more than 4,100 of which are currently active.

Additionally on May 30, the Dragon and the Ax-2 crew return to Earth after their 10-day orbit mission. This mission had four crew members aboard and was an orbiting laboratory.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com