SpaceX’s launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been rescheduled for this morning.

The flight was originally set for Sunday, then delayed to Monday and finally was slated for 8:15 a.m. today from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

During this morning’s launch, a Falcon 9 rocket was to bring 49 Starlink satellites into Earth’s low orbit.

The Starlink satellite program is designed to provide internet access for 46 countries.

— Dave Mason