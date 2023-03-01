Home Local SpaceX launch planned for today
Local

SpaceX launch planned for today

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starling internet satellites lifts off Feb. 17 from Space Launch Complex-4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX plans another Falcon 9 launch for 11:06 this morning from Vandenberg. The launch will carry 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More