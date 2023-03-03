SpaceX launch rescheduled

The SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, scheduled for Thursday, has been delayed again to today.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was rescheduled to take off at 10:38 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East. SpaceX said the reason for the delay was the weather.

The rocket was originally scheduled to be launched Monday, then was delayed several times after that.

If the launch takes place today as scheduled, it will stream live at SpaceX.com, and you can watch a recording of it there later as well.

After the launch, the Falcon 9’s reusable first stage will land on the drone ship called Of Course I Still Love You.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 51 Starlink satellites, which are part of a program to provide internet access to 50 countries. The satellites will be placed in low Earth orbit — if the launch happens as planned.

— Dave Mason