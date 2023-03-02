Home Local SpaceX launch set for today
Local

SpaceX launch set for today

by Dave Mason
The SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, scheduled for Wednesday, has been delayed to today.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was rescheduled to take off at 10:52 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East. 

It is carrying 51 Starlink satellites, which are part of a program to provide internet access to 50 countries. The satellites will be placed in low Earth orbit.

If the launch takes place today as scheduled, it will stream live at SpaceX.com, and you can watch a recording of it there later as well.

After the launch, the Falcon 9’s reusable first stage will land on the drone ship called Of Course I Still Love You.

— Dave Mason

