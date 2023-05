Fog led SpaceX to delay its Friday morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, but the company’s Falcon 9 rocket did take off Saturday morning at 6:16 from the base’s Space Launch Complex 4 East.

The rocket carried the Iridium OneWeb mission into low-Earth Orbit. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster returned to Earth and landed on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean.

— Dave Mason