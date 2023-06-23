SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Vandenberg

A Falcon 9 rocket lit up the night sky at 12:19 a.m. Thursday as it soared from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

One million pounds of fuel and liquid oxygen rose during Space X’s successful launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

“Go, Falcon; Go, Starlink,” the base announcer said calmly, referring to the 47 Starlink satellites that would be placed in low Earth orbit. They’re part of SpaceX’s effort to provide high-speed internet to remote and rural locations around the world.

The first stage separated from the second stage at approximately 2 minutes 40 seconds. The first stage returned to Earth and made its first entry burn to slow its descent at around 7 minutes.

After the second and final burn, the landing burn, the rocket landed successfully on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You, stationed in the Pacific.

Thursday’s launch and landing was the fourth one for the Falcon 9 first stage booster. The booster previously launched the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0. The other three launches, including Thursday’s, were Starlink missions.

