SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from VSFB

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink satellites takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday.

SpaceX launched Starlink satellites at 10:39 a.m. Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It was the 32nd mission of 2022 and Starlink’s 53rd mission to date. It was SpaceX’s 170th mission overall. The weather was extremely foggy, but not enough to impact the launch.

The payload of 46 satellites was carried into low earth orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket. Applause could be heard from the control room as liftoff was confirmed and the rocket accelerated out of earth’s atmosphere at supersonic speed. Stage separation was achieved less than three minutes after launch.

Courtesy SpaceX via Youtube

The Falcon 9 rocket makes a successful return landing on the launchpad as seen from onboard cameras on the launchpad and the rocket itself on Friday.

“Everything continues to look good for both the first and second stages…We can see that the first stage on the left hand side of your screen has peaked and is now making its descent back to earth,” said the announcer.

The first stage re-entered the atmosphere and successfully landed, marking the 56th state one landing on SpaceX’s drone ship and the 125th Falcon 9 landing overall.

