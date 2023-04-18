SpaceX ready to soar again

After Friday’s successful launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, SpaceX prepares for upcoming flight test for Starship from Texas

GAVIN STAY / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS-PRESS

Westmont Observatory is in the foreground of this photo taken of Friday’s SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Westmont student Gavin Stay took this photo and emailed it to the News-Press.

The sky’s the limit for SpaceX — as long as the weather cooperates.

Weather conditions postponed SpaceX’s launches repeatedly last week at Vandenberg Space Force Base until finally, close to midnight Friday, the Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 4E and brought the Transporter-7 mission into orbit.

Weather conditions were much better on Friday night than on Thursday, Jesse Anderson of SpaceX told people watching the livestream at SpaceX.com. She was speaking from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne. She said the flight marked SpaceX’s 24th launch for the year.

The launch happened without any problem, with an announcer saying, “Go, Falcon! Go, Transporter” as the bright flames lit up the night.

Over in Montecito, Westmont College student Gavin Stay took a photo of the long trail of flames, as seen from the night sky with the Westmont Observatory in the foreground.

And a sonic boom — the result of SpaceX flying faster than the speed of sound — was heard throughout Santa Barbara County.

On board the flight were 51 spacecraft, including CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads and orbital transfer vehicles.

SpaceX’s adventures are continuing at Starbase in Texas as Elon Musk’s company prepares for Thursday’s launch for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket. The 62-minute launch window is scheduled to start at 6:28 a.m. Pacific time. The launch will stream live at SpaceX.com, but like all SpaceX flights, it could be delayed by the weather.

Starship is designed to transport astronauts and cargo from Earth to the moon — and eventually to Mars and beyond.

email: dmason@newspress.com