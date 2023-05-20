SpaceX reschedules launch

Fog led SpaceX to delay its Friday morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Instead, as of press time, SpaceX planned for its Falcon 9 rocket to rise at 6:16 this morning from the base’s Space Launch Complex 4 East.

The rocket is carrying the Iridium OneWeb mission into low-Earth Orbit. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster was scheduled to return to Earth and land on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean.

For more information, see the updated version of this story today at newspress.com. If the launch happened today as scheduled, you can see a video recording of it at spacex.com.

— Dave Mason