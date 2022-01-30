SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket

At 3:11 p.m. today, SpaceX is projected to launch the Falcon 9 Rocket and the earth observation satellite from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch had previously been scheduled to take place at the same time on Saturday, but was postponed just before 10:30 a.m. due to weather.

“Three previous attempts were scrubbed due to poor weather,” according to a yahoo report.

The COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, or CSG-2, is projected to fly from Launch Complex 40. The booster is set to return to Cape Canaveral. Spectators and residents of the launch are warned to be prepared for the sonic boom.

“According to the latest forecast by the Delta 45 group of the U.S. Space Force in Florida, there is less than a 10% chance of bad weather affecting SpaceX’s CSG-2 satellite launch plans on Sunday,” reported Tariq Malik, Editor-in-Chief of Space.com.

“The delays have had a ripple effect for SpaceX’s missions. The Hawthorne, California-based company is also preparing to launch its next batch of Starlink internet satellites from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which is near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. That mission was originally expected to launch on Saturday afternoon, but was delayed to no earlier than Sunday due to the CSG-2 launch delay on Friday,” reported space.com.

Additionally, the Starlink mission will launch no earlier than Monday, according to SpaceX officials, reported Mr. Malik. SpaceX is also preparing to launch a third rocket which will carry a classified NROL-87 satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The launch is projected to take place on Feb. 2. The mission will lift off from SpaceX’s pad at the Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Lompoc.

The weather forecast for the Florida missions does look to have improved today.

The launch is set to take place at 3:11 p.m., which you can watch live on www.spacex.com. A livestream will begin at 2:56 p.m.

