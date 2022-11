SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket at 8:25 p.m. tonight from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Lifting off from Space Launch Complex 4 East, the rocket will carry 52 Starlink satellites.

You can watch tonight’s launch live at spacex.com.

In case tonight’s launch is scrubbed, SpaceX’s backup plan is to launch at 8:11 p.m. Saturday from Vandenberg.

— Dave Mason