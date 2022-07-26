Span of steel

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSCold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge, which is part of Highway 154, is seen from Stagecoach Road in Santa Barbara on Sunday. The bridge is currently the highest arch bridge in California and also the largest steel arch bridge in the state. The bridge was also determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Inflation is hammering rural America, report shows next post Voter Education Forum set for Aug. 2 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.