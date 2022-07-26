Home Local Span of steel
Local

Span of steel

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge, which is part of Highway 154, is seen from Stagecoach Road in Santa Barbara on Sunday. The bridge is currently the highest arch bridge in California and also the largest steel arch bridge in the state. The bridge was also determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places in 2007.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More