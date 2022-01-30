Spanish casita setting for pop-up art exhibit

SANTA BARBARA — Sun Potion Transformational Foods in Santa Barbara and New York-based Shin Gallery are presenting a pop-up art exhibition from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 at 707 Anacapa St. in a traditional Spanish casita.

A backyard barbecue will be served at 5 p.m. both days.

The show will feature works by artists such as Keith Haring, Otavio Schipper, Marlene Dumas and Choong Sup Lim.

This will be Shin Gallery’s first pop-up show of 2022.

Sun Potion is a natural and organic supplements brand, and Shin Gallery focuses on contemporary art.

For more information, email Sofia Zamboli at sofia@shin-gallery.com.

–Marilyn McMahon