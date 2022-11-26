Spanish guitarist to perform at SOhO

SANTA BARBARA — Considered to be one of the best guitarists in Spain, Twanguero will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Twanguero is known for his fusion of classical Spanish guitar, flamenco, Latin rhythms, country, rockabilly, jazz and surf music.

His latest album is “Carreteras, Secundarias Vol. II.”

Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $67 for a dinner reservation and priority seating. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

— Dave Mason