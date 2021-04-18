SPAULDING, Jean LaVonne Neilson

Jean LaVonne Neilson Spaulding passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on Monday March 8th at the age of 96. Jeannie was born on May 5th 1924 in Los Angeles, California. She was the only child of Eugene and Anita Neilson, and was raised in San Bernardino. After she finished school there, she attended Secretarial College in Los Angeles. In 1943, Jean’s dad, the manager of Gilmore Oil Company, was transferred to Santa Barbara and moved the family there. At that time Jean worked for the First National Bank.

Jean met her future husband in Santa Barbara when he returned from traveling in the Merchant Marines. Al Spaulding gave a VJ day party at his parent’s home. All of Al’s friends came including Mom. At some point in the evening Jean went into the kitchen and there was this handsome guy trying to keep up with the wine glasses and ashtrays. She helped him through the night. The next day Al asked her out and they married in 1946.

Jeannie did many things in her long life. She was a beautiful swimmer, a great tennis player, and a super cook. (We so miss taco nights)! She was a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara, volunteered for the St. Francis Hospital for 25 years, and with Dad was an early member of Knowlwood Tennis Club. She was also an avid bridge player and loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Since 1981 she was a member of the Santa Barbara Arts Association; this included a local “Brush Marks” critique group. Water color and oil painting were her main creative passions.

One of Jeannie’s favorite things that she and Q’ser (Al’s nickname) loved to do was dance the “Balboa” (a swing dance they both learned in high school) when the big bands were playing “Real Music” as Mom liked to say. You would find them many a weekend at the Biltmore Hotel dancing the night away. We have a fabulous News-Press photo (taken by Hal Boucher) of them dancing at the Amethyst Ball in the Coral Casino ballroom from 1992. Mom even danced as a “Rockette” on stage at the Lobero Theater.

We would like to extend a huge thank you to Jeannie’s care givers, with Leslie Pulido at the helm. They gave Mom much comfort and happiness, and this allowed her to stay in her beautiful home. We love you all from the bottom of our hearts! And the main care giver was our sweet Dad Al. He made breakfast for Jeannie every day.

Jean and Q’ser are the owners of Santa Ynez Feed & Milling Company, Tumbleweeds Clothing, and Sage Home Furnishings and Gifts. All are in Santa Ynez and run by Al and their three children.

Besides her loving husband Al, Jean is survived by Susanna (Stephen) Davis, Lisa (Brian Felix) Spaulding, Quinn Spaulding (Robin Poett) and granddaughter Quincy Spaulding. Also niece Robin Petrie of San Francisco (daughter of Dad’s sister, Gwen). Jean had many friends that she enjoyed so much. We’d like to mention Mary Ann Greene, Bunny Fager, and all of the Art Class girls. We can’t think about Mom without thinking of our wonderful DadÑwhat a couple, together for 76 years. We love and miss you Mom.