Speak up or give up

Some of you more senior folks like myself recall the movie “Blazing Saddles” where the old woman visits the black sheriff in the middle of the night and offers him a pie for his help earlier in the day.

She tells him to please not tell anyone she came by. And she also makes what today would be a cardinal racist remark. That movie couldn’t be made today, and I’m surprised there hasn’t been a huge uproar about it.

But Mel Brooks didn’t leave anyone out who he parodied so he covered all the bases. In any case, the point I’m trying to make is, many of us who go against the new “cancel culture” movement are considered to be risking our necks for voicing something this social crusade doesn’t want to hear: the truth.

I get it all the time how many of you want to speak out but are afraid of what it might do to your business, relationship or just out of fear of physical harm. I was threatened merely for giving my opinion so yes, the left will resort to anything to shut up any opposition. But that’s the point, if we shut up, they win.

A true democracy isn’t one sided which is where we are right now. Everyday we’re allowing the progressive, leftists, communists, socialists to gain more power by shutting any and all opposition down. And they have powerhouses of support behind them to make it happen. The only recourse to fight back is through words and even those resources to make that happen are rapidly dwindling.

Unlike the left, the right doesn’t burn down buildings and destroy businesses to make a point. And unlike completely out-of-control people like U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, who encouraged and advocated violence interjecting her idiotic opinion of how a trial should come out. Nor tossing a pig’s head and smearing the front door of a home with blood because that person was a defense witness in the case. Or showing up with news cameras at your front door because you donated a mere $10 to someone you chose to toss your support behind. Or shooting at the National Guard because they’re trying to keep the peace.

The very guardsman who the Democrats are keeping around the Capitol to “protect” them from mythical boogeyman. Even calling for a boycott of Home Depot, a hardware store for God’s sake, because they didn’t speak out against the Georgia voting law. Keeping quiet will land you in the cancel culture toilet as well.

We can all complain among ourselves in the safety of our circles as we preach to our own little choirs, but that accomplishes nothing and only makes us feel better to vent. But venting doesn’t move the needle of keeping free speech alive.

There are some very dangerous things taking place by the Democrats to severely alter the face of America. And as it stands right now, they’re going to get away with it. Once they pack the courts, give all non-citizens the right to vote, add a couple more states to the country, prevent you from protecting your family; these won’t be able to be reversed and that’s the idea. One could make the supposition that this is evil, and I think it is.

Democrats are ruthless. As a friend keeps telling me, the term hypocrite is too tame to describe what’s going on. And someone else recently said, “If you don’t push back, there will be a bull’s eye on your back.”

We may not have the political power in Washington right now, but the power is still in our hands and in our voices. We cannot remain silent and just hope things won’t get that bad or they’ll fix themselves. That’s the kind of complacency that brought down entire nations.

If we unite in a massive powerful way, the shouts of 75 million people will be heard. The Democrats are rushing through as much of their socialist agenda as quickly as they can before their two-year field trip is over. When the individual Democratic congressmen and senators wake up and realize what they’re doing is going against the people who actually vote, not by manipulated ballots, it will give them pause and perhaps rethink that their anti-American agenda could cause them to lose their jobs.

Intimidation can work both ways, and again, our voices right now are our only weapons. As well as it should be. Start screaming.

We have a country that’s being controlled under a cloak of mystery and more divided than ever before. When you tell half the country to sit back and shut up, that’s a dictatorship. And when half the country isn’t represented the words, “United States of America,” no longer means anything.

Free speech and expression of opinion is as healthy as exercising. Debate is good for the soul. And when both sides aren’t happy, you’ve reached the perfect solution. But when only one side gets their way, you lose. Stand up. Speak up. And don’t give up.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.