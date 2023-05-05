Speaker imagines prehistoric game preserve on Figueroa Mountain

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY KEN DOUD

Ken Doud created this photo stimulation that imagines prehistoric megafauna in an imaginary Figueroa Mountain Game Preserve.

SOLVANG — The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society and Solvang Library will present a free illustrated lecture at 7 p.m. May 11 at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive.

Los Olivos resident Ken Doud will use photo simulations to help the audience imagine what a game preserve on Figueroa Mountain featuring prehistoric megafauna would look like.

This in-person talk will also be live-streamed via Zoom on a link emailed to SYVNHS members and friends of the Society. As the date gets closer, the link to stream this talk will also be posted at www.syvnature.org.

As recently as 10,000 years ago, in what is known as the Late Pleistocene period, prehistoric elephants, lions, saber-toothed cats, and many other large beasts were part of the now-vanished megafauna in California. Mr. Doud will present a scenario where these creatures didn’t become extinct, but instead could be viewed at a local game preserve on Figueroa Mountain. He uses state-of-the-art digital technology to depict accurate restorations of the extinct animals based on Rancho La Brea Tar Pit fossils.

The imaginary Figueroa Mountain Game Preserve is modeled after the warm-temperate game preserve Hluhluwe-Imfolozi in South Africa, which boasts a full complement of large mammals and associated fauna. The Late Pleistocene megafauna did not disappear in Africa and has survived into recent times.

Mr. Doud holds a master’s in fine arts from UCSB. He uses computer technology to create special effects and photo simulations for land-use planners, scientific publications and architects.

— Dave Mason