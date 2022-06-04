Speaker to give online lecture on Christian Science healing

COURTESY PHOTO

Phillip Hockley, a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will deliver an online lecture, “A New View of God and Its Effect on Well-being,” at 11 a.m. June 11.

Mr. Hockley, who became interested in Christian Science after suffering a debilitating injury, felt called to share his experience with others after the change he felt Christian Science had wrought in his life.

“Christian Science gave me a new view of God that I’d not had before: a view of God as Love itself, divine Love that loved me fully,” said Mr. Hockley. “I also discovered that this loving God was not the source of my troubles (which were many) but the solution to them. My life began to improve quickly, and I became a healthy man.”

Since then, Mr. Hockley now speaks to audiences worldwide on the core principles of Christian Science. He also maintains a healing ministry and is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.

Mr. Hockey’s June 11 lecture will draw on concepts from the Bible, particularly the life and teaching of Jesus Christ, as well as explanations from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.

Those interested in viewing the lecture can watch at PrayerThatHeals.or/Solvang, or can view it with others at the Christian Science Reading Room, 1653 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.

The lecture is sponsored by the Christian Science Society, 2466 Baseline Ave., Solvang.

For more information, call 805-688-2984.

— Matt Smolensky