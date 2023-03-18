Home Local Speaker warns audience about TikTok
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Liz Wheeler discusses the negative impact of TikTok during a Young America’s Foundation event Friday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. Ms. Wheeler is the host of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” a podcast, and the foundation said on its website (yaf.org) that she is one of the boldest voices of the conservative movement. At Friday’s event, Ms. Wheeler cautioned her audience, made up largely of high school students, against viewing TikTok, which she said promotes negative ideas. She later asked the students what they thought of TikTok, and one girl in the audience said, “I just deleted it.” TikTok is a social media platform owned by the Chinese internet company ByteDance.
