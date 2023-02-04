Speakers to discuss marketing tools at SABER’s meeting

COURTESY PHOTOS

Jennifer Goddard Combs

Business professionals seeking to increase marketing for their companies in 2023 can learn the latest tips and tricks at an upcoming meeting of the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

SABER will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at the University Club, 1332 State St., Santa Barbara.

Jonathan Boring and Jennifer Goddard Combs, known as two of the Central Coast’s leading experts in marketing and digital communications, will present “New Tools to Market Your Business in 2023!”

The presentation will cover a variety of digital and traditional marketing techniques including Tik Tok, Instagram reels, websites becoming fashion statements and the importance of publicity. The program will offer ideas for boosting exposure and sales.

Founder of Social Spice Media in Camarillo, Mr. Boring helps corporations bridge the interconnected facets of digital communications through the strategic use of technology, combined with creative marketing solutions. With over a decade of experience, Mr. Boring has worked successfully with businesses large and small to supercharge their corporate branding and communications, and to increase sales.

Jonathan Boring

Jennifer Goddard Combs, president of The Goddard Company Marketing & Public Relations, has more than 20 years of experience creating and implementing successful public relations campaigns for companies, products and nonprofits. She’s worked with businesses and organizations at the local, regional and national levels to enhance their public image and increase sales potential among a diverse collection of clientele.

Ms. Combs is also a standing board member of SABER.

To attend “New Tools to Market Your Business in 2023!” register at events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=7zb4ircab&oeidk=a07ejmcan6l78a55a37.

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month (except for August and December). To learn more, email saber.santabarbara@gmail.com.

