Speaking words of foolishness, let it be

It has become apparent to anyone with a little gray hair that society from top to bottom has fallen for The Beatles’ philosophy of “Let it be.” Don’t interfere with whatever folks want to do.

When they get deep into what used to be called aberrant behavior like adultery, gambling, prostitution, bankruptcy, drug abuse/alcoholism or pornography, who cares? Addiction doesn’t really hurt other people. If debtors max out credit card after credit card, and then walk away, that’s their choice, don’t get legal on them.

But even if stuff does hurt other people, let it fly! Sexual harassment is waxing, not waning.

We saw such an explosion of felony crime in the last half of the 20th century that misdemeanor crime today is no longer even a thing. Most felonies are free too. Good luck getting law enforcement or courts to lift a finger related to theft.

Speaking of theft, if monster corporations squeeze the life out of competitors and small businesses, let ’em roll. If bankers charge triple-digit interest rates on the working poor, bully for them.

Prosecution of white-collar crime by corporate CEOs has evaporated too, as evidenced by the 2008 recession do-nothing aftermath.

If politicians trample the Constitution they swore to uphold, no need for impeachment. We don’t want to bother government, school and church leaders about their misbehavior either. Let it be, baby!

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

(Former Goleta resident)