Special canine training

Guide Dogs for the Blind goes through special exercises at Santa Barbara Airport

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A puppy goes through baggage claim at the Santa Barbara Airport during Guide Dogs for the Blind training.

Dogs and their trainers from Guide Dogs for the Blind were hosted by the Santa Barbara Airport recently as they went through training.

GDB, Transportation Security Administration, airport staff and the six puppies in training met in the main terminal to walk through the different processes involved in helping a blind or visually impaired person get through an airport with ease. People passing by made sure to get pictures as the trainers proudly showed off the dogs they had worked hard to train over the last several months.

“It’s been great, she’s an awesome dog. Wonderful house manners, easy to train,” said Karen Nollau about Amethyst, her golden retriever in training. “She just doesn’t know how to handle herself in a party environment. But she’s learning,” Mrs. Nollau said with a laugh, pointing out the hectic terminal.

One of the puppies being trained by Guide Dogs for the Blind gets acclimated to the environment at the Santa Barbara Airport. A puppy goes through training at the airport.

The dogs went around the airport and were introduced to the different situations potentially required of them to get around the mayhem.

They first walked through a TSA security line (no ID or ticket necessary for the canines), then went outside on one of the airport’s porches to introduce them to the sound of a nearby plane. They also went through baggage claim and strolled through a checked baggage line.

“Our mission is to provide a passenger experience for all passengers that is the easiest, safest and most comfortable while traveling,” Airport Marketing Supervisor Angi Daus told the News-Press. “Regardless of whatever their capabilities might be.

Puppies are trained at the Santa Barbara Airport by Guide Dogs for the Blind.) Negotiating stairs is part of the training.

A puppy gets some experience with going through a metal detector.

“The actual experience of going through TSA and hearing planes, that’s a very unique situation that our dogs can’t really experience otherwise,” said Alex Gregory, a field manager for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The volunteer work by the puppy raisers has made many of them attached to the dogs, which they will inevitably have to give back to the organization. An emotionally difficult step of the process, but one that Mrs. Nollau assures is well worth it.

“Once you’ve had the privilege of turning a leash over to a blind or vision-impaired person and seeing what that means to them, it becomes a lot easier.”

email: lhibbert@newspress.com