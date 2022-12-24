Special Christmas tree inspires couple’s book

Solvang residents write ‘The Story Tree’

COURTESY PHOTO

Solvang couple Chip and Julene Fenenga wrote “The Story Tree,” a Christmas season book inspired by their family tradition.

For the past 10 years, two Christmas trees have gone up in the home of two retired Solvang teachers.

One is a typical tree adorned with Christmas ornaments and a topper; the other, an artificial tree layered with family photographs.

This unique family tradition is the subject of “The Story Tree,” a newly-released children’s book written by Chip and Julene Fenenga and published by Santa Barbara-based Polyverse Publications.

The tradition began following the death of Mrs. Fenenga’s mother, Ruby, who left behind an artificial Christmas tree that came into Mrs. Fenenga’s possession. However, she simply felt that putting ornaments on the tree wouldn’t “do it service,” which led to Mr. Fenenga suggesting a more meaningful tribute to his late mother-in-law.

“We ended up printing out a bunch of pictures and putting them on as ornaments, and it became a ‘family tree,’” Mr. Fenenga told the News-Press. “And so about 10 years ago we started doing it mostly because we noticed people’s reactions when they’d come in. We had a regular Christmas tree, and then my wife set this family tree up and everybody always went around that one.”

The tradition has helped the Fenengas put family at the center of their Christmas celebrations, with photos being added and updated as new family members are born and others grow up and start their own families.

NICKY DREW ILLUSTRATIONS

Nicky Drew illustrated “The Story Tree,” inspired by the Fenenga family’s tradition of putting photos on a Christmas tree.

“It’s one of those things where it just evolves every year,” Mrs. Fenenga said. “I have a new granddaughter, so adding a granddaughter picture on the tree, and just all the stories that come to life — it’s just a beautiful nod to my mom.”

“Some years it can be really tough,” Mr. Fenenga added. “My dad passed away, and then that Christmas his picture is on the family tree.

“And when you’re putting it up it’s a different feeling (compared to adding it before his passing). But then you realize that he’s connected to these people and those people, and we wouldn’t be here without that — it’s all a story. And, at least for a time, they’re all back.”

“The Story Tree” retells the start of the Fenengas’ tradition through the eyes of an unnamed child narrator, who is celebrating her first Christmas since the passing of her grandmother.

Like Mrs. Fenengas, the narrator of the story comes into possession of an artificial Christmas tree, and works with her family to garnish it with old family photographs. In doing so, the family shares and revels in the memories that the photographs provide.

One of the unique features of the book’s illustrations, which were done in watercolor by illustrator Nicky Drew, is the deliberate concealing of the narrator and her parents’ faces — a design choice that was specifically requested by the authors so that any child reading the book would be able to easily place themselves in the story and relate it to their own family.

This style, while subtle, is indicative of the authors’ desire to share their family tradition and the joy it has brought them with others.

Through watercolor illustrations that expertly express both the darkness of winter and bright warmth of the Christmas season, and writing that makes a “grown-up” message digestible for young children in a sincere manner, “The Story Tree” invites young readers to explore the importance of family during the holiday season.

