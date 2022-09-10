Special family books

Artist leads families in creative preservations of their memories

COURTESY PHOTOS

Families learn to create special books during workshops led by renowned renowned artist Simón Silva in Santa Maria.

More than 50 families have taken advantage of a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Family Resource Center invitation to create family books with renowned artist Simón Silva during the last few weeks.

The district collaborated with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District to offer the series of presentations/workshops. Another workshop will take place at 4 p.m. today in room 904 at the Lincoln Center, 829 S. Lincoln St, Santa Maria.

Mr. Silva’s workshop focuses on the lives and efforts of Santa Maria’s parents including the history of each family. Parents and students are asked to bring photos of their families. Then Mr. Silva teaches them how to draw and illustrate a book full of memories and facts based on their words.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to create a memory book for my family. I would not have done this on my own.’’ SMJUHSD parent Cristina Merida said in a news release.

“What a fun experience to work with families and see their history through art. I encourage families to participate in parent engagement opportunities as they are offered,’’ Maribel Vargas-Meza, the school district’s manager of family and community engagement, said.

Mr. Silva was born in Mexicali, Mexico and grew up in Imperial County. His artwork has appeared in many distinguished places around the world.

“Honing your artistic talent provides society with an opportunity to move forward with better communication skills and problem-solving capabilities. Everyone is important, and each of us has a piece of the solution, and it’s our obligation to make a difference in the world,’’ said Mr. Silva.

