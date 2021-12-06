Special festivals planned at Disney California Adventure

DISNEY PHOTOS

Disney California Adventure will host its Lunar New Year celebration Jan. 21-Feb. 13.

Disney California Adventure is ready for the Year of the Tiger.

The Anaheim theme park will celebrate the special year with its Lunar New Year festival, set for Jan. 21-Feb. 13.

The event will commemorate traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures.

Fans of special bites are looking forward to Disney California Adventure’s Food and Wine Festival.

It’s among the year’s special festivals, which include DCA’s Food and Wine Festival in March and April. More about that later.

According to Disney, the Lunar New Year festival will feature “multicultural performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful décor and more.”

Festivities will again include Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, with dozens of enthusiastic parade performers honoring family, friendship and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.

And since it’s the Year of the Tiger, Tigger will be part of the celebration, along with, of course, Mulan and Mushu, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the Three Little Pigs and more. They’ll be dressed for the occasion.

As part of the celebration, Raya from the Disney film “Raya and the Last Dragon” will appear for the first time at Disneyland Resort. You’ll be able to see Raya in a setting inspired by her native Kumandra, recreated in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at DCA.

In addition to the Lunar Year, DCA is preparing for its Food & Wine Festival March 4-April 26, which will feature special bites and beverages, entertainment, merchandise and more.

Disney chefs will return for the whole family to enjoy on Saturdays and Sundays during the festival. And there will be special signature events such as the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, and the Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars.

A special Sip and Savor pass will be available for each event.

For more information, go to disneyland.disney.go.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com