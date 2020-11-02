Special gift guide

SoCal Museums online listing includes three local locations

COURTESY PHOTOS

Three items from Santa Barbara locations are in the SoCal Museums Guide, which lists creative gifts and products that can be enjoyed while sheltering at home during the pandemic. Among them is this 300-piece puzzle from the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, the work of the late artist Alexander Harmer entitled “Battle of the Flowers, Fleet Festival, 1908.”

While California indoor spaces in museums remain partially closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, stores at many museums and cultural institutions across Southern California are open for business online.

SoCal Museums, which consists of marketing and communications professionals from museums across Southern California, has compiled a list of creative gifts and products that can be enjoyed while sheltering at home, including some conceived specifically for quarantine.

Among them are three items from Santa Barbara locations:

“Peaceable Kingdom” is a 300-piece puzzle featuring the work of artist Jim Drain that is included in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

— Santa Barbara Historical Museum: A 300-piece puzzle (11 x 17 inches) features the work of artist Alexander Harmer entitled “Battle of the Flowers, Fleet Festival, 1908.” In 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt sent elements of the U.S. Navy on an around-the-world tour. One of the ports of call was Santa Barbara, and the welcoming festivities included a grand parade along the city’s oceanfront. The puzzle costs $20.

— Santa Barbara Museum of Art: A 300-piece puzzle (12 x 16 inches) titled “Peaceable Kingdom” features the work of Jim Drain (born in 1975) that is included in SBMA’s permanent collection. Mr. Drain attended the Rhode Island School of Design and was a member of Forcefield, a collective that explored the merging of music, performance and installation into one platform. The puzzle costs $19.95.

— Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History: Handmade origami butterfly earrings are available for $24.95.

Other items, all priced at $50 or less, in the gift guide include:

— Getty Museum: A vivid tote bag with one of the J. Paul Getty Museum’s most popular paintings, “Irises” by Vincent Van Gogh. $15.

— GRAMMY Museum: The GRAMMY Museum received special permission to create a limited edition print of Amy Winehouse’s self-portrait with a portion of the proceeds from sales benefitting The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people. $30.

Handmade origami butterfly earrings are available for $24.95 from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

— Craft Contemporary: “Book Book” by Yuchen Chang is a fully illustrated in-depth guide to bookbinding techniques. It comes housed in a plastic pull-string bag and includes a hole-punching cradle. $34.

— Catalina Island Museum: This mermaid tile is like a miniature relief sculpture, inspired by the iconic mermaid at the Avalon Casino on Catalina Island. It measures 4 x 8 inches and is available in several glaze colors. $49.95.

— California Science Center: An exclusive pin depicts Hello Kitty piloting the space shuttle Endeavor wearing an Advanced Crew Escape Suit, which is worn by all space shuttle crew members during lift offs and landings. $8.99.

“Our goal at SoCal Museums is to make art and culture more accessible to our communities, so while we can’t welcome all visitors through our doors right now, we are finding inventive ways to share our offerings,” said Lucy Spriggs, SoCal Museums president. “We were thrilled by the response to our at-home educational initiative in the spring that provided resources to children from K-12 and hope that these gift ideas and activities from our stores bring a bit of joy to people during this time,”

“One of the only organizations of its kind, SoCal Museums aims to increase visitation to and awareness of museums in Southern California. In addition to the K-12 educational opportunities, SoCal is most known for presenting Museums Free-for-All, an annual free admission day across the region.”

