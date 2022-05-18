Special hospice event

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOThe Shining Light Society event for the Hospice of Santa Barbara was co-hosted by, standing in the back from left, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Leslie Sinclair von Wiesenberger and former U.S. Rep. Lois Capps. At the podium is Dana VanderMey, chair of the Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors. The event took place May 12 at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort and honored hospice supporters. It was the society’s first in-person gathering in more than two years. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post ‘Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkins!’ author at Chaucer’s next post Bob Dylan to perform at Santa Barbara Bowl Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.