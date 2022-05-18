Home Life Special hospice event
Life

Special hospice event

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
The Shining Light Society event for the Hospice of Santa Barbara was co-hosted by, standing in the back from left, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Leslie Sinclair von Wiesenberger and former U.S. Rep. Lois Capps. At the podium is Dana VanderMey, chair of the Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors. The event took place May 12 at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort and honored hospice supporters. It was the society’s first in-person gathering in more than two years.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More