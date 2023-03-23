Special Olympics teams compete at UCSB

Santa Barbara chapter hosts Gary Cunningham Tournament

COURTESY PHOTO

Juan Alamand from the Santa Barbara All Stars plays at the Gary Cunningham Tournament at UCSB.

The Special Olympics of Santa Barbara held its 23rd Divisional Basketball Tournament, also known as the Gary Cunningham Tournament, this week for teams coming from all over Southern California.

The event took place Sunday at the UCSB Thunderdome and involved more than 600 athletes, coaches and volunteers.

The basketball competition was started in the late 1990s by Anita Ho and has always been played at the UCSB Thunderdome. Since then, there have been many supporters of the competition. From the very beginning, law enforcement and the Law Enforcement Torch Run have been supporters and partners of the Special Olympics and this tournament, participating in the Opening Ceremony and awarding medals to participants.

Local sponsors of this year’s tournament included Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, George Ben Page Foundation, La Centra Sumerlin Foundation and the Ann Jackson Foundation.

In 2020, the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has not been a competition since then, until this year.

On Sunday, more than 20 teams participated in the tournament. In addition to Santa Barbara, they came from Santa Ynez, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Simi Valley, Conejo Valley, Burbank, Bakersfield and Santa Clarita.

Tim Philibosian, the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara sports manager, shared two of his favorite highlights from Sunday’s activities.

The first one was the Parade of Athletes.

“The Parade of Athletes opened the event, where each team was announced to thunderous applause, and then they proceeded to walk in front of friends, family, and supporters while high-fiving community leaders, firefighters and members of law enforcement,” he told the News-Press. “It was so powerful to see our athletes come back in-person and see the joy and excitement on their faces!”

Additionally, Mr. Philibosian noted that the final games of the tournament were some of the most thrilling minutes of basketball.

According to Mr. Philibosian, the Santa Barbara All Stars and the Santa Clarita Makos were both undefeated and playing for the gold medal in the last game of the day. Juan Alamand from the Santa Barbara All Stars hit a shot to tie it with less than two minutes left. In the end, Santa Clarita ended up winning the medal.

“It was so incredible to see the drive, passion and teamwork from both programs, especially when the teams lined up for handshakes at the conclusion of the game!” exclaimed Mr. Philibosian.

An athlete who participated in the event, Ben Watts, shared his experience with the News-Press. “It’s been four years since the UCSB tournament because of the pandemic. It’s good to be back.”

The event was seen as a success, and the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara is looking forward to bringing more events to the community in the future.

For its next event, Special Olympics of Santa Barbara is going to hold a Polar Plunge April 22 at Leadbetter Beach.

