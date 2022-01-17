Special program to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TV Santa Barbara will air a special two-hour program today honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The special will air on channels 17 and 71 at 10 a.m.

The program will be hosted by E. Onja Brown-Lawson, President of the Martin Luther King Junior Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB). The program includes guest speakers and messages from elected officials and members of the community, as well as winning essayists and poets reading their work. Pastor J.B. Ficklin of Greater Hope Missionary Baptist will begin the program with an invocation.

Wendy Sims-Moten MCed the program, which has a theme that “The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand in times of challenge and controversy.”

The program will kick-off at the eternal flame located at UCSB. The eternal flame pays tribute to Dr. King, and is one of only two eternal flames which honor him, according to Dr. Hymon Johnson. The flame also honors former President John F. Kennedy and former Senator Robert Kennedy. Dr. Johnson is a professor at Antioch University in Santa Barbara, and also served UCSB as a professor and administrator. The flame sits on the lawn of Buchanan Hall and was gifted to the campus by the class of 1969.

Dr. King stood for four universal principles of peace, love, justice and human interconnectedness.

“The large house in which we live demands that we transform the worldwide neighborhood into a worldwide brotherhood. Together we must learn to live as brothers, or together we will be forced to perish as fools,” said Dr. King.

“Dr. King often talked about the brotherhood of man, and that we should all live as brothers,” said Dr. Johnson.

“Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy,” said Dr. King.

Freedom is the connection between justice and peace, as pointed out by Dr. Richard Lawrence. “Freedom to stand up and take to the streets, and insist that our freedom is worth dying for, as so many have done in the fight for civil rights,” said Dr. Lawrence.

“We have to get this right. Love without power is sentimental and anemic. Power without love is reckless and abusive. Power standing alone, reckless, abusive, destructive. Both power and love need each other,” said Dr. King.

If you are unable to catch the 10 a.m. airing, the program can also be live streamed at any time on TV Santa Barbara’s Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtevyY0OsCc&t=1702s

email: kzehnder@newspress.com