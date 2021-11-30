Home Local Special reindeer
Local

Special reindeer

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
Rudolph with his nose so bright stands outside Chase Restaurant on State Street. The outdoor dining area at the Santa Barbara restaurant is decorated festively for Christmas.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More