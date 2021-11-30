Special reindeer

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSRudolph with his nose so bright stands outside Chase Restaurant on State Street. The outdoor dining area at the Santa Barbara restaurant is decorated festively for Christmas. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Judge stops federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Medicare, Medicaid facilities in 10 states next post Report: California recovery lags Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.