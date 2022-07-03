Special sleepover

More than 200 stuffed animals become pals at Goleta Valley Library

PHOTOS COURTESY GOLETA VALLEY LIBRARY

A minion and his friends spend time on the computer during a recent sleepover at the Goleta Valley Library.



It was quite a sight to see!

Children recently lined up at the Goleta Valley Library to drop off their favorite stuffed animal for a super sleepover event.

Staff were prepared for a great turnout as they have had in the past but were thrilled to see more than 200 “stuffies” dropped off this year for the “all-nighter.”

These were among the more than 200 stuffed animals who spent the night recently at the Goleta Valley Library.

“I love hosting this event because it fosters personal growth for kids as they become grownups to their stuffed animals,” said Linda Hori, library technician at the Goleta Valley Library. “As they were dropping off stuffed animals for the night, I heard whispers of ‘I love you’ and ‘Be good’ or ‘Have fun.’ ”

So what did they do all night?

The animal friends enjoyed a variety of adventures and shenanigans during the June 24 sleepover. They made s’mores, enjoyed yummy drinks, played fun games and even had a dance party. The night was capped off with a special bubble machine bedtime story.

The stuffed animals participate in a dance party during the sleepover.

Librarians reported that all guests were very well-behaved although they did get a little naughty playing on the photocopy machine.

The following morning, families picked up their stuffed animal friends along with pictures and a certificate of the fun adventures they enjoyed during the night.

“My kids really love browsing the pictures to see what their stuffed animals were up to during the night,” one parent said.

The animals listen to a bedtime story.

“My daughter absolutely loves this program,” another parent said. “She loved looking for her Teddy and seeing what he did with his new library friends.”

The library has expressed its appreciation for everyone who participated — with a special thanks for the library staff who made this event so memorable along with the help of more than 15 teen volunteers.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com