Special soccer event

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
About 60 children from four Santa Barbara elementary schools gathered Monday for a special soccer day. The teachers and staff at Monroe Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Harding University Partnership School and Adelante Charter School hosted a lunchtime soccer event for students. The students from the four schools were sorted into teams to meet each other and build camaraderie. The idea was inspired by Monroe Principal Brian Naughton, who wanted to build community and sportsmanship through soccer. The schools want to plan more meet-ups and feature other sports.
