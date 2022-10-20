Special treats added at San Marcos concession

SANTA BARBARA — San Marcos High School’s culinary arts and instrumental music programs have teamed up for new menu items for the final two football games of the season.

This Friday and Oct. 28, the upper concession at San Marcos’ Warkentin Stadium will feature Walking Nachos — a dish created by the culinary arts program. It features homemade chili, hot sauce and all the fixins’ on a bed of hot Takis or other chips. It’s made to order.

And Katlyn Bryant, a sophomore in the culinary arts program, will make her from-scratch cookies.

“I am really excited to contribute in this way and support the Royals,” Katlyn said in a news release. “I love baking and am so happy to get in the kitchen and help!”

Her treats are called Kate’s Kookies.

All the proceeds from the culinary arts creations will be split between the instrumental music and culinary arts programs.

Donna Barker, director of culinary arts at San Marcos High School, said the program is proud to support the school’s band, which performs throughout Southern California and has a rigorous and expensive travel schedule. “The partnership is a win-win-win … for both programs and for the students,” Ms. Barker said.

Michael Kiyoi, director of instrumental music at San Marcos, said, “We hope this is the beginning of a long and prosperous partnership for both programs.”

— Dave Mason