SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1 recently announced the cancellation of its regular board meeting.

Instead, the district will hold a special board meeting in person and on Zoom at 3 p.m. March 28 at 1070 Faraday St., Santa Ynez.

For more information, visit syrwd.org/2023-03-28-board-special-meeting.

— Annika Bahnsen