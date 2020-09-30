SPENCER, Michael Lee Jack

Michael Lee Jack Spencer, 65, resident of Goleta, Ca passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1954 to Raymond & Dana (Clark) Spencer in Compton, Ca. Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972-1974, then 17 yrs old, alongside his best friend Tony Console. He later married the love of his life, Kathy, and had two children. As a licensed electrical contractor he started his business, Spencer Electric, which thrived for years. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, riding dirt bikes and coaching. His true passion was being out on the water, especially out on the ocean fishing. Michael is survived by his son, Anthony Spencer; daughter Christina Spencer; sister Cindy Moore; Uncle Gene & Aunt Sharon; cousins Doug and Lori; grandsons Christian, Andrew and Raymond; granddaughters Danica, Kacey, Marissa and Madison; numerous nephews and nieces, as well as Don and Randy Sutton, whom he considered family. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond & Dana; brothers Raymond and Marc; best friend Tony Console. Michael will be missed by many and will forever be in our hearts. Rest in paradise Michael Lee Jack Spencer. A private burial will take place Sunday October 4th followed by a memorial service and Celebration of Life at Summerland Park at 12pm.