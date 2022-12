Salvage contractors moved the Speranza Marie fishing vessel Thursday from a rocky beach on Santa Cruz Island to deeper water.

Response workers were there to recover hydrocarbon products and debris released during the 60-foot boat’s movement, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The boat ran aground at 2 a.m. Dec. 15, but all six crew members were transferred safely to another fishing vessel without injury. The incident resulted in diesel fuel being spilled.

— Dave Mason