Sperling Parking Lot closes for Labor Day weekend

COURTESY PHOTO

The Sperling parking lot at Ellwood Mesa will be closed for Labor Day weekend.

The city of Goleta is closing the Sperling Parking Lot at Ellwood Mesa in the 7700 block of Hollister Avenue for Labor Day weekend.

The closure will run from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This closure follows many other agencies’ closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All Santa Barbara County beaches will be temporarily closed for stationary activities today through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Individuals are not permitted to sit, lie, stand, sunbathe, sight-see, picnic or do any other non-exercise, passive or sedentary activities. Items such as umbrellas, shade structures, tents, barbeque grills, beach toys, coolers and beach chairs are all prohibited as well.

Only immediate access to and from the ocean for water sports or active physical activity is allowed.

To read the health officer order regarding the closures, visit https://countyofsb.org/uploadedFiles/phd/PROGRAMS/Disease_Control/Corona/HOO%202020-13-1.pdf.

