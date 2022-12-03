Spherion to present $2,000 to Women’s Economic Adventures

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) Goleta and Oxnard are giving back this holiday season through the brand’s annual Community Giveback Program.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Spherion Goleta and Oxnard plan to donate $2,000 to Women’s Economic Adventures during a check presentation ceremony.

Spherion’s Community Giveback Program aims to highlight the efforts of local organizations that are creating change in communities like Goleta and Oxnard.

All local residents are invited to attend.

To learn more about Spherion Goleta, visit spherion.com/our-offices/goleta_1182/.

To learn more about Spherion Oxnard, visit www.spherion.com/our-offices/oxnard_1176.

— Katherine Zehnd