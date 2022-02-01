‘Spider-Man’ grosses $1 billion overseas

COURTESY PHOTOS

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” remains No. 1 at the box office, and Marvel Studios has confirmed another “Spider-Man” movie is being developed.

Facing no new major competition, Spider-Man remains No. 1 at the box office.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $11 million last weekend in North America. What’s more, it’s grossed $1 billion overseas, and it hasn’t reached the market yet in China.

In light of that success, Marvel Studios has confirmed that another “Spider-Man” movie is being developed. There’s no word yet whether Tom Holland will be back as Spider-Man.

Last weekend, “Scream,” the latest in the longtime franchise starring Neve Campbell, stayed in the No. 2 spot with $7.2 million.

Still in third place is “Sing 2,” the animated sequel about animals with musical talent. The movie grossed $4.7 million.

In its second weekend, “Redeeming Love,” about a woman who was sold into prostitution as a child and finds true love as an adult, remained in fourth place with $1.8 million.

Still in fifth place was “The King’s Man,” the World War I prequel to the “King’s Men” spy movies. It grossed $1.7 million.

“The 355,” a movie about an all-female group of spies from different countries, remained in sixth place with $1.3 million.

“American Underdog,” starring Zachary Levi as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, was still in seventh place with $1.2 million.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” returned to the box office’s top 10. It placed eighth with $776,451.

“Licorice Pizza”, which placed 10th the previous weekend, moved up to ninth place with $630,117.

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” went from ninth to 10th place with $573,419.

