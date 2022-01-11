‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ remains No. 1 at box office

COURTESY PHOTO

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to top the box office.

Spider-Man is here to stay.

There’s no doubt about that as the latest film in the franchise starring Tom Holland stays at the top of the box office for the fourth week in a row.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $33 million in the North America box office last weekend.

Remaining in second place was “Sing 2,” the animated sequel about animals with musical talent. Complete with 1980s hits, the movie grossed $12 million during its third weekend.

“The 355,” a movie about an all-female group of spies from different countries, opened in third place with $4.8 million.

“The King’s Man,” the World War I prequel to the “King’s Men” spy movies, slid down to fourth place from the previous weekend’s third place spot. It grossed $3.3. million.

“American Underdog,” which stars Zachary Levi as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, placed fifth with $2.4 million.

“The Matrix Resurrections,” the latest film in the sci-fi franchise starring Keanu Reeves, came in at sixth, grossing $1.9 million.

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” placed seventh with $1.4 million.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was eighth with $1.14 million.

“Licorice Pizza” placed ninth, grossing $1 million.

“House of Gucci” came in at 10th with $632,348.

email: dmason@newspress.com