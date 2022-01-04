‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ still No. 1 at box office

COURTESY PHOTO

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to top the box office.

When Spider-Man shoots his webbing, it sticks.

That’s definitely the case for ““Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which remains No. 1 in the box office after its third weekend.

The latest film starring Tom Holland as the webslinger grossed $52.7 million in the North America box office last weekend.

Remaining in second place last weekend was “Sing 2,” the animated sequel about animals with musical talent. Complete with 1980s hits, the movie grossed $19.6 million during its second weekend.

“The King’s Man,” the World War I prequel to the “King’s Men” spy movies, moved up to third place from the previous weekend’s fourth place spot. It grossed $4.5 million.

“American Underdog,” which stars Zachary Levi as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, moved up to fourth place from fifth. It grossed $4.1 million.

“The Matrix Resurrections,” the latest film in the sci-fi franchise starring Keneau Reeves, fell from third place to fifth, grossing $3.8 million.

Steven Spielberg’s “Westside Story” remained in sixth place with $2.1 million.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” returned to the top 10 films last weekend. It placed seventh with $1.4 million.

“Licorice Pizza” placed eighth, grossing $1.3 million.

In ninth place was:“A Journal for Jordan” with $1.2 million,

And Disney’s animated “Encanto” placed 10th with $1 million.

All figures are from boxofficemojo.com.

