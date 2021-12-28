‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ still No. 1

COURTESY PHOTO

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to top the box office.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” remains No. 1 in the box office after its second weekend.

The latest film starring Tom Holland as the webslinger grossed $81.5 million in the North America box office last weekend.

What’s more, “Spider-Man” became the first movie during the pandemic to swing past the $1 billion mark in global receipts.

Placing second last weekend was “Sing 2,” the animated sequel about animals who like to sing on stage. It did well to the tune of $23.8 million during its opening weekend.

Other new movies did well last weekend.

“The Matrix Resurrections,” the latest film in the sci-fi franchise starring Keneau Reeves, placed third, grossing $12 million.

In fourth place was “The King’s Man,” the prequel to “The King’s Men,” at $6.4 million.

“American Underdog,” which stars Zachary Levi (who grew up in Ventura) as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, came in fifth place at $6.2 million.

Steven Spielberg’s “Westside Story” fell to sixth place with $2.8 million. It was in third place the previous weekend.

“Licorice Pizza” climbed last weekend to seventh place from its 14th place mark the previous weekend. Last weekend it grossed $2.3 million.

“A Journal for Jordan” opened in eighth place at $2.2 million,

After a long run at or near the top of the box office, Disney’s “Encanto,” the animated musical about a Colombian family and its magic, fell to ninth place. It grossed $2 million.

Placing 10th at the box office in its first weekend was “ ’83,” the story of India’s cricket cup victory in 1983.

email: dmason@newspress.com