‘Spider-Man’ overtakes ‘Scream’ at the box office



COURTESY PHOTOS

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” last weekend reclaimed its No. 1 spot in the box office from “Scream.”

Spider-Man has swung back to the No. 1 spot at the box office.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” last weekend pushed “Scream” off its No. 1 perch. The latest film starring Tom Holland as the webslinger grossed $14.1 million in North America.

“Scream,” the latest in the longtime franchise starring Neve Campbell, dropped to No. 2 with $12.4 million.

Still in third place is “Sing 2,” the animated sequel about animals with musical talent. The movie grossed $5.7 million.

In its opening weekend, “Redeeming Love,” about a woman who was sold into prostitution as a child and finds true love as an adult, placed fourth with $3.7 million.

In fifth place was “The King’s Man,” the World War I prequel to the “King’s Men” spy movies. It grossed $1.8 million.

“The 355,” a movie about an all-female group of spies from different countries, placed sixth with $1.6 million.

“American Underdog,” starring Zachary Levi (who grew up in Ventura), as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, placed seventh with $1.6 million.

“The King Daughter,” starring Pierce Brosnan as King Louis XIV and Kaya Scodelario as his daughter Marie Josephe, opened in eighth place last weekend with $750,000.

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” placed ninth with $698,000.

In 10th place was “Licorice Pizza” with $683, 357.

email: dmason@newspress.com