‘Spider-Man’ swings into action with a half a billion dollars in box office receipts

The packed theater screenings in the Santa Barbara area made it clear “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was popular.

And that proved to be the case around the world with the latest Peter Park movie making the third biggest cinematic debut in history. “No Way Home” grossed more than a half a billion dollars ($587.2 million).

Of that, $260 million came from North America, where “No Way Home” easily topped the box office.

The only movies that did better in its global debut were the two most recent “Avengers” films that included Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Industry observers didn’t expect “No Way Home” to do this well because of COVID-19 concerns. But wearing masks, people came.

Disney’s “Encanto,” the animated musical about a Colombian family and its magic, was far behind Spidey in second place with $6.5 million.

Director Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story,” the previous weekend’s No. 1 winner in the box office, fell to No. 3 with $3.42 million. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was right behind “West Side Story” with $3.4 million for fourth place.

“Nightmare Alley” opened in fifth place at $3 milloin.

“House of Gucci” grossed $1.9 million for sixth place.

“Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1” placed seventh at $1.3 million.

Coming in eight place was Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” with $1.2 million.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” is still wagging his big red tail at the box office. The movie placed ninth with $400,000.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” came in 10th with $280,000.

All figures are from boxofficemojo.com.

