‘Spider-Man’ swings into theaters today

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” lands in theaters today.

Fans’ Spidey senses are tingling because the two-year wait is over.

The webslinger is back in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which lands in movie theaters this afternoon. It picks the story up from “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) in which the world learns Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is Peter Parker. And he’s accused of murder.

That was a crazy cliffhanger to leave for fans, but the wait likely will pay off with a movie that features not only Spider-Man, but Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and, from the Tobey Maguire era of movies, Alfred Molina as the classic villain, Doctor Octopus.

As the trailers show, Peter would rather that the whole world not know he’s Spider-Man. He turns to Dr. Strange, who’s perfectly happy to break the rules and mess with time to help him, but apparently things go wrong, and that involves the return of past villains. (You can find the cast list at www.imdb.com, but those villains’ names won’t be placed here in an effort to avoid spoilers.)

Back are Zendaya as MJ and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in this movie, directed by Jon Watts.

It’s interesting how each of the Spider-Man movies in the Tom Holland era involve the name “Home” in both the titles and the plots. It all started with “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The films are all about Spider-Man taking the classic hero’s journey to find himself, which means leaving home and facing unknown dangers.

What’s next for Spider-Man? That’s the question for a movie whose trailers suggest an imaginative trip unlike any of the previous movies from the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland eras.

Fans will find out the answer today.

