Spirit of Fiesta auditions announced

Auditions for Spirit of Fiesta will take place 2 to 4 p.m. April 9.

Old Spanish Days officials announced the details Monday on the steps of the Lobero Theatre, where Fiesta began in 1924.

A total of 19 dancers will be participating with eight vying for Spirit of Fiesta, and 11 for Junior Spirit.

“Each year the Spirit of Fiesta Auditions kick off our Fiesta season,” said 2022 OSD La Presidente Maria Cabrera. “The first Spirit was selected in 1947 and the tradition continues today.”

The Spirit participants attend local schools and have been dancing with area dance studios for multiple years.

Tickets for the 2022 Spirit Auditions are available to the public via the Lobero box office.

During the April 9 event, the outgoing 2021 Spirit of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde and 2021 Junior Spirit Savannah Hoover will be dancing their finale before their 2022 counterparts are announced.

Fiesta 2022 will take place Aug. 3-7.

— Dave Mason